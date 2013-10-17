Bailey Looking for Improvement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –After making his 2013 debut in Denver's Week 6 win versus Jacksonville, cornerback Champ Bailey knows there is room for improvement.

After all, he didn't become a 12-time Pro Bowler by setting a low standard for himself.

"I'm kind of a perfectionist when it comes to my game," Bailey said after practice on Thursday. "It's something I've been looking at and making sure I get a little better every week."

While he didn't want to assign a letter grade to his performance in his first week back from a foot injury, Bailey admitted that it "wasn't up to par."

On Monday, Head Coach John Fox agreed with the veteran that there was room to improve.

"I think, overall, pretty good," Fox said when asked to evaluate Bailey's performance. "I thought we definitely cut down on our explosive passes, we cut down the point total, which are critical factors in winning and losing games. Like everybody, I think there's room for improvement."

Last week Bailey spent time in coverage against second-year wideout Justin Blackmon, who at 23 years old is 12 years younger than Bailey.

Sunday, Bailey could see time matched up against Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who is just one year younger than Bailey.

"Yeah we probably have more in common than all these other guys I'm going to be covering this season," Bailey laughed. "I'm sure I'll call him 'old man' at some point throughout the game."

Bailey and Wayne have seen plenty of one another throughout their 15 and 13-year careers, respectively.

The difference in this matchup?

It'll be the first time that Bailey covers the wideout without Demaryius Thomas throwing Wayne the ball.

"That is true," Bailey said when that fact was presented to him. "And that's what made it so tough. You've got a guy that can run great routes, but then also a quarterback that puts it right on the money. Yeah, those days back then – I don't miss it."

Even without a four-time MVP throwing him the ball, Wayne has seen plenty of success over the past two years. He's seventh in the league with 1,808 receiving yards since the Colts drafted Andrew Luck with the first overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft.