As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Broncos legend considered to be a major snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame may finally get his shot next week.

And Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar feels as good about his chances as he has in quite a while.

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

In late July, Gradishar was named one of 12 Senior candidates who could receive final consideration for the Class of 2023, and he will find out on Tuesday if he'll take the penultimate step toward joining the game's greatest players in Canton.

During next week's vote, three senior candidates will be chosen as final nominees for next year's enshrinement. The entire Hall of Fame committee will then vote whether to elect the Senior nominees, Coach/Contributor nominees and Modern-Era finalists early next year.

Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls are the other Senior finalists who could be chosen to advance to the next stage.

Gradishar, a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and 1978 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of the most accomplished Broncos defenders of all time. A leader of the iconic "Orange Crush" defense of the late 1970s, Gradishar helped lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

One look at Gradishar's career stats would suggest that he is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame: 2,049 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns in 145 games. Despite this dominance, Gradishar has never been honored in Canton — though he has been chosen as a finalist three times in the past.

"With this opportunity to be considered a finalist … it'll be exciting to see how it's all going to turn out," Gradishar said. "It just, again, would be a major blessing for me just to be considered and to have that opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame."

He has been waiting for the call from Canton for decades, seeing players honored in the Hall of Fame whom he says he outperformed. Gradishar noted several excuses he's received over the years that attempted to justify his exclusion, such as allegedly inflated numbers from when teams recorded their own stats and the difference in time zone.

Gradishar said that he believes he should be a Hall of Famer, but he won't lose sleep over it.