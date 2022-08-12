Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

Aug 11, 2022 at 06:51 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220811_RandyGradishar

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Broncos legend considered to be a major snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame may finally get his shot next week.

And Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar feels as good about his chances as he has in quite a while.

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

In late July, Gradishar was named one of 12 Senior candidates who could receive final consideration for the Class of 2023, and he will find out on Tuesday if he'll take the penultimate step toward joining the game's greatest players in Canton.

During next week's vote, three senior candidates will be chosen as final nominees for next year's enshrinement. The entire Hall of Fame committee will then vote whether to elect the Senior nominees, Coach/Contributor nominees and Modern-Era finalists early next year.

Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls are the other Senior finalists who could be chosen to advance to the next stage.

Gradishar, a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and 1978 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of the most accomplished Broncos defenders of all time. A leader of the iconic "Orange Crush" defense of the late 1970s, Gradishar helped lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

One look at Gradishar's career stats would suggest that he is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame: 2,049 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns in 145 games. Despite this dominance, Gradishar has never been honored in Canton — though he has been chosen as a finalist three times in the past.

"With this opportunity to be considered a finalist … it'll be exciting to see how it's all going to turn out," Gradishar said. "It just, again, would be a major blessing for me just to be considered and to have that opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame."

He has been waiting for the call from Canton for decades, seeing players honored in the Hall of Fame whom he says he outperformed. Gradishar noted several excuses he's received over the years that attempted to justify his exclusion, such as allegedly inflated numbers from when teams recorded their own stats and the difference in time zone.

Gradishar said that he believes he should be a Hall of Famer, but he won't lose sleep over it.

"I believe it's all in God's timing, and whether I get in or don't get in is not going to change my life," Gradishar said. "Those honors come as an honor, so I just kind of keep waiting and depend on people to see what my statistics were during when I played. I've heard, what I call, a lot of excuses over the years. That's my own personal feeling about that. When I look at my statistics compared to some of the guys' statistics that are already in there, mine are a little bit better."

Photos: Our favorite pictures from the Broncos' joint practice with the Cowboys

Flip through exclusive photos from Broncos team photographers Gabriel Christus and Ben Swanson from the 14th day of training camp, as the team hosted the Cowboys.

Russell Wilson with fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 90

Russell Wilson with fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner greets fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
2 / 90

Dalton Risner greets fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Sam Martin talks with Lirim Hajrullahu, Jake McQuaide and others at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 90

Sam Martin talks with Lirim Hajrullahu, Jake McQuaide and others at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fan line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 90

Fan line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with DeMarcus Lawrence at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 90

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with DeMarcus Lawrence at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Essang Bassey at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 90

Essang Bassey at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones and Sam Williams during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
7 / 90

D.J. Jones and Sam Williams during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler talks with Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 90

KJ Hamler talks with Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
McTelvin Agim and Malik Jefferson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 90

McTelvin Agim and Malik Jefferson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Micah Parsons and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
10 / 90

Micah Parsons and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II hugs Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
11 / 90

Pat Surtain II hugs Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 90

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fans line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 90

Fans line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Fans line the berm while a line of people wait to get in during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
14 / 90

Fans line the berm while a line of people wait to get in during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and executive Stephen Jones at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
15 / 90

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and executive Stephen Jones at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 90

Fans during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
17 / 90

Garett Bolles at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 90

Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 90

Courtland Sutton during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 90

Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Peyton Manning and Marshall Manning during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 90

Peyton Manning and Marshall Manning during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 90

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eyioma Uwazurike and Marcus Dixon during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
23 / 90

Eyioma Uwazurike and Marcus Dixon during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones and AC Carter during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
24 / 90

D.J. Jones and AC Carter during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 90

Eric Tomlinson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 90

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kana'i Mauga at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 90

Kana'i Mauga at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Josey Jewell at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 90

Josey Jewell at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton greets CeeDee Lamb at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 90

Courtland Sutton greets CeeDee Lamb at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy talk with Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 90

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy talk with Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Trevon Diggs and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
31 / 90

Trevon Diggs and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Bless Austin at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 90

Bless Austin at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 90

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 90

Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 90

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 90

Javonte Williams at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
37 / 90

Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 90

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
39 / 90

Randy Gregory during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
40 / 90

Dre'Mont Jones during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 90

Bradley Chubb during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 90

Garett Bolles at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 90

Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 90

Javonte Williams at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Caden Sterns during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
45 / 90

Caden Sterns during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jaquan Hardy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 90

Jaquan Hardy at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kareem Jackson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
47 / 90

Kareem Jackson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
48 / 90

Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 90

Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton blows a kiss to the crowd at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 90

Courtland Sutton blows a kiss to the crowd at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonas Griffith and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
51 / 90

Jonas Griffith and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 90

Mike Boone at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 90

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams encourages the crowd to make noise at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 90

Javonte Williams encourages the crowd to make noise at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fans at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
55 / 90

Fans at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
56 / 90

Courtland Sutton and Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson and Kendall Hinton at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
57 / 90

Russell Wilson and Kendall Hinton at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Damarri Mathis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
58 / 90

Damarri Mathis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Trey Quinn during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
59 / 90

Trey Quinn during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Trey Quinn at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
60 / 90

Trey Quinn at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dalton Risner at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
61 / 90

Dalton Risner at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Essang Bassey during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
62 / 90

Essang Bassey during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ben Braden at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
63 / 90

Ben Braden at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons and CeeDee Lamb during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
64 / 90

Justin Simmons and CeeDee Lamb during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
65 / 90

Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Corliss Waitman at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
66 / 90

Corliss Waitman at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fans line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
67 / 90

Fans line the berm during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson talks with Trevon Diggs at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
68 / 90

Russell Wilson talks with Trevon Diggs at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson talks with Leighton Vander Esch at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
69 / 90

Russell Wilson talks with Leighton Vander Esch at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Donnie Lewis Jr. and Jamar Johnson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
70 / 90

Donnie Lewis Jr. and Jamar Johnson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles and Trysten Hill at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
71 / 90

Garett Bolles and Trysten Hill at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson talks with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
72 / 90

Russell Wilson talks with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson and Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
73 / 90

Russell Wilson and Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson with Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
74 / 90

Russell Wilson with Micah Parsons at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett breaks down the team huddle at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
75 / 90

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett breaks down the team huddle at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Team huddle during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
76 / 90

Team huddle during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory and Carlos Watkins during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
77 / 90

Randy Gregory and Carlos Watkins during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett and Terrell Davis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
78 / 90

Nathaniel Hackett and Terrell Davis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett gets a group hug from Terrell Davis and Rod Smith at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
79 / 90

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett gets a group hug from Terrell Davis and Rod Smith at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Terrell Davis, Nathaniel Hackett, and Tyrone Wheatley during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
80 / 90

Terrell Davis, Nathaniel Hackett, and Tyrone Wheatley during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathan Kongbo at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
81 / 90

Jonathan Kongbo at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Teve Atwater and Terrell Davis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
82 / 90

Teve Atwater and Terrell Davis during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Sam Martin signs autographs for fans at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
83 / 90

Sam Martin signs autographs for fans at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Rod Smith and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
84 / 90

Rod Smith and Justin Simmons during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
85 / 90

Russell Wilson with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at practice on Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Cowboys, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
86 / 90

Jerry Jeudy during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Terrell Davis and Russell Wilson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
87 / 90

Terrell Davis and Russell Wilson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Terrell Davis and Russell Wilson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
88 / 90

Terrell Davis and Russell Wilson during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
89 / 90

Steve Atwater and Pat Surtain II during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Terrell Davis, Russell Wilson and Rod Smith during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
90 / 90

Terrell Davis, Russell Wilson and Rod Smith during joint practice training camp with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Broncos Country still has great memories of the Orange Crush defense, and Gradishar looks back on that time in his career fondly. The 1977 Broncos squad was a lockdown group, posting an impressive record en route to a Super Bowl berth.

"Well, it was just a great honor to be a major part of that," Gradishar said. "Thanks to [former head coach/general manager] John Ralston …  he drafted that whole defense. And [former head coach] Red Miller comes in, and Red just did a great job, and our defense did a great job also. Having that year back in 1977, going 12-2, I was talking to Tommy Jackson on the bench [during] one of the games — I said, 'Tommy, we're 12 and two! The Broncos have never done that ever before.' That was kind of fun, and then we played the Steelers, then we played the Raiders, and then go down to Super Bowl XII. It was a very, 'Make the miracle happen, Jon Keyworth' scenario in '77."

Dr. Condoleezza Rice, a member of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group that just purchased the Broncos, talked during Wednesday's introductory press conference about her memories of watching the Orange Crush defense while attending the University of Denver.

Gradishar said he is honored to have played a part in bringing joy to Dr. Rice and the entire generation of Broncos fans that watched them reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

"Condoleezza certainly followed [the team] back then, and I heard about that coming from the news yesterday," Gradishar said. "That was just real nice — that was a great era for the Broncos. And as we all know, we certainly started winning more games than we lost games. Having that opportunity back in '77, just going out, the people in Colorado were all going crazy. … That set a lot of great history for the Broncos organization."

As the Hall of Fame announcement approaches, Gradishar hopes to receive the highly anticipated call. But even if it doesn't come, he is grateful for everything he has already accomplished.

"It was just a blessing to be able to say I'm a finalist, and I'm one of 12," Gradishar said. "We'll kind of just have to wait and see how this comes out next Tuesday."

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

The Broncos' second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday's joint practice.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

"We were just so locked in," Russell Wilson said of Thursday's practice.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

Advertising