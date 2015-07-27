 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

As the rookies report, what does each draft pick need to show at training camp?

Jul 27, 2015 at 03:15 AM

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **Training camp cannot begin until two weeks before the preseason opener; that's why the Broncos cannot have their first full-team practice until Friday morning, a fortnight before the Aug. 14 game at Seattle.

But the rookies can get extra work in, and beginning Monday, they will. The Broncos' group of 22 rookies is headlined by their nine draft picks, each of whom knows he must display something significant in order to define their role with the 2015 Broncos.

What will each draft pick try to extract from training camp?

**

OLB SHANE RAY**
What he needs to show:That he has completely recovered from the toe injury that limited him during OTAs and that he can spell outside linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller for stretches to give each of the Pro Bowl pass rushers a rest. If Ray can demonstrate that his quick first step and explosive outside rush are unaffected by the injury suffered in workouts, then the rest of his game should fall into place. The attention given to Ware and Miller should ensure plenty of one-on-one opportunities, and if he capitalizes, he could take a step toward the best season for a Broncos rookie edge rusher since Miller in 2011.

**

LT TY SAMBRAILO**
What he needs to show:That he's the man for arguably the most important job on the offensive line: left tackle, where he will protect Peyton Manning's blind side. No new Bronco is more important to the team's 2015 hopes than Sambrailo, and while mistakes will happen, the Broncos are banking on his progress and potential outweighing the inevitable pitfalls of being a rookie. Ware praised his growing prowess and tenacity during OTAs, and Sambrailo needs to pick up where he left off.

**

TE JEFF HEUERMAN:**
What he needs to show:That his rehabilitation from a torn anterior cruciate ligament is on course, and that he will remain a part of the team by taking part in position meetings. Kubiak indicated in May that Heuerman would be involved with the team as much as possible. Even though this year is a loss physically, he can still make progress in the mental aspects of the game to where he should know the offense inside and out by the time he re-takes the field.

**

G/C MAX GARCIA:**
What he needs to show:That he can translate his tenacity and intelligence to a zone-blocking-intensive scheme and become a reliable swing backup. Garcia worked behind Louis Vasquez at right guard in minicamp, and that's where he will settle first. Assuming Garcia stays healthy, he seems to be a lock for the 53-man roster; fourth-round picks generally don't slip through waivers to the practice squad. But if Garcia is to factor into the Broncos' game-day plans as one of their 46 active players, he must not only display competency at guard, but the potential to line up at center, since they will need a swing interior backup on the offensive line.

**

CB LORENZO DOSS:**
What he needs to show:That his ballhawking skills from Tulane translate to the NFL. Doss intercepted 15 passes for the Green Wave and showed signs during OTAs and minicamp that he might have the same knack for takeaways in the NFL. If Doss is among the defensive leaders in takeaways during camp and contributes on special teams, he can find a place on the 46-man gamely roster.

**

NT DARIUS KILGO**
What he needs to show:That he can be an effective enough nose tackle to back up Sylvester Williams. The four-game suspension levied to Derek Wolfe for a violation of the league's PED policy opens a spot on the defensive line, and with versatile defensive lineman Vance Walker expected to replace Wolfe in the starting lineup, the Broncos could use a backup to Williams who will not moonlight at other positions. That could be the massive Kilgo, who looked light on his feet during OTAs and needs to demonstrate the same quickness -- with a consistent interior pass rush -- in August.

**

QB TREVOR SIEMIAN**
What he needs to show:That he's all the way back from the torn ACL he suffered last November while playing for Northwestern, and that his ceiling is higher than that of another seventh-round pick, 2013 selection Zac Dysert. With Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler the clear leaders as the Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks, respectively, Siemian and Dysert could be in a tussle for one spot on the 53-man roster. Both will try to prove that they are too talented to be exposed to the waiver wire in an attempt to make it to the practice squad.

CB TAUREAN NIXON:
What he needs to show:That his fleet feet can translate to multiple roles on special teams. The Broncos' depth at cornerback will make finding traction there a tough task, so he needs to use his exceptional straight-line speed in coverage -- and perhaps on returns, if he gets the opportunity.

S JOSH FURMAN
What he needs to show:That his athleticism and instincts against the run translate to the NFL. Furman was one of the Big 12's most aggressive defenders last year working in a hybrid safety/linebacker role that brought him into the box, setting him up for 64 total tackles and seven sacks last year. A strong Pro Day workout vaulted him into the seventh round; can he demonstrate the same strength and quickness when the pads go on?

rookies_1280_150727.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising