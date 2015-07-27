As the rookies report, what does each draft pick need to show at training camp?

QB TREVOR SIEMIAN**

What he needs to show:That he's all the way back from the torn ACL he suffered last November while playing for Northwestern, and that his ceiling is higher than that of another seventh-round pick, 2013 selection Zac Dysert. With Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler the clear leaders as the Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks, respectively, Siemian and Dysert could be in a tussle for one spot on the 53-man roster. Both will try to prove that they are too talented to be exposed to the waiver wire in an attempt to make it to the practice squad.

CB TAUREAN NIXON:

What he needs to show:That his fleet feet can translate to multiple roles on special teams. The Broncos' depth at cornerback will make finding traction there a tough task, so he needs to use his exceptional straight-line speed in coverage -- and perhaps on returns, if he gets the opportunity.