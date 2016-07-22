Andy Janovich aiming to revive the fullback position

A fullback can be described as a silent workhorse — rarely acknowledged, but crucial in creating separation for skill players. Playing there requires a certain physicality and warrior-like mentality because of the sacrificial nature of the position.

The Broncos' offense figures to incorporate a fullback plenty in the 2016 season and beyond. It's a staple of Head Coach Gary Kubiak's offensive mindset, and Denver added a potential key to that end in the 2016 NFL Draft in sixth-round pick Andy Janovich.

So, Janovich, who played at the University of Nebraska, will not only be focused on creating separation for his Broncos teammates on the field but also trying to create separation from his competition off it.

The rookie exuberates a resilient mentality that's been instilled in him since birth. Being the eighth of nine children with five older brothers, the Nebraska native was constantly challenged, forcing him to work harder and fight for recognition.

"Watching all my older brothers in sports, I always wanted to be like them and be the best in the family," said Janovich. "After that, it was pretty much self-taught. I'm used to it now."

This relentless dedication became the defining characteristic of the Janovich's style of play in Lincoln. A former walk-on-turned-scholarship player for the Cornhuskers, Janovich said he understands more than most how to fight for a spot on a roster. This mentality could very well earn the rookie playing time for the reigning Super Bowl champions, which the fullback fully comprehends as he prepares for his first NFL training camp.

"I'm just going to come in and do what I've done my whole life: put my nose to the ground and just work," Janovich said. "It's what's always set me apart from other people. I'm usually never the best athlete at any given time so it's just work ethic and trying to use my technique and be perfect whenever I can be."