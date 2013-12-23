All Not Lost for D Without Miller

Some of that is due to the fact that the Broncos have replicated their pass-rush production by using their nickel linebackers (Wesley Woodyard and Danny Trevathan) and defensive backs to blitz more often without Miller in the lineup.

The Broncos have hit opposing quarterbacks 41 times during the eight-plus games Miller played, and 41 times the rest of the season. In Miller's time, just three of the hits were by the defensive backs, Woodyard and Trevathan. When Miller was out, 13 of the hits came from those groupings: seven from Woodyard, two from Trevathan, two from Harris, one from Mike Adams and one from David Bruton.

Harris' pass-rush production might fall to Champ Bailey, who worked at the slot Sunday, which allowed for a natural limit on his repetitions as he rebuilds confidence in the left foot he injured in August.

"I'm pretty sure we'll have a lot of games going on with the (defensive) line, be sending Champ a lot," Harris said. "That's what we do, so I expect us to continue to do some creative stuff. On the back end, me and DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) just got to hold up and try to by the D-Line some time."

The other factor that will help is the emergence of interior pass rushers. Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton logged just one quarterback hit and no sacks during Miller's suspension of Weeks 1-6, but has four sacks and six quarterback hits since then. Rookie Sylvester Williams has also improved recently; he has three tackles for losses and two quarterback hits the last two weeks after having just two tackles for losses and one quarterback hit in the first 13 games.