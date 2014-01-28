A Media Day Spectacle

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- **As a sea of cameras, microphones and, in short, humanity thrashed around them, Mozart and Waldo stood on the floor of the Prudential Center and took turns interviewing one another with a crowd of onlookers grinning delightedly.

No, that's not a misprint. That was simply Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day.

"Pretty crazy, man. Pretty crazy," defensive end Malik Jackson said.

For 60 minutes on Tuesday morning, Broncos players sat on podiums and at tables and answered questions from the hundreds upon hundreds of credentialed media members who roamed the Prudential Center floors – including one member impersonating the famed classical composer, another who was dressed in the unmistakable red-and-white striped shirt of the children's book character, and even one who wore a super hero costume.

"I really didn't even know what to expect, to be honest with you," Jackson said.

Given the vast panorama of visuals and characters who were on hand – from Regis Philibin posing with a UFC title belt to Nick Cannon wearing a Peyton Manning jersey to Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel asking Manning about pre-game hair rituals – could you blame him?

Indeed, it was truly a spectacle – and one that Jackson noted brought a welcomed bit of levity before the Broncos make one final, furious push in getting ready for the biggest game of the season.

"I know tomorrow it's going to get serious," Jackson said. "The work week starts and we've got to turn it on. Today is just a little let loose, try to have a little more fun before it starts getting real."

With the NFL credentialing a reported 6,329 total media members to the event for the Broncos' and Seahawks' sessions, there was certainly plenty of company to join them in the festivities. And just as there were media members on hand from seemingly everywhere – including a television crew from Russia – the Broncos found themselves fielding questions from just about every direction possible, and in some of the most unlikely scenarios.

"I didn't wake up thinking I was going to be standing here holding a Telemundo sign," defensive tackle Sione Fua said with a laugh after he conducted an interview with the television station and posed in a Telemundo-themed picture frame with the reporter.

Meanwhile, defensive end Jeremy Mincey found himself on the other end of a musically themed question from a member of a rather well-known, former musical trio that has sold more than 60 million records worldwide.

"The strangest thing (that happened) is Michelle – the former Destiny's Child member – had me singing," Mincey said, adding that he didn't hesitate to belt out a tune. "I did a little something-something."

He was rewarded for his efforts.

"And I won an XBox, baby!" he exclaimed.

The scene provided no shortage of amusement for Jackson. "I saw Waldo. I saw him. I saw the superhero," Jackson said. "They told us there were going to be people dressed up, but you never really know what to expect until you see them. A guy put on some heels and tried to give them to (cornerback) Omar (Bolden), said they were good luck cleats."

At one point, safety Mike Adams was asked whether being "cool" and "fun" can win a Super Bowl for a team.

"No. Absolutely not. It can't win a Super Bowl," Adams said with a laugh. "You've got to be focused."

Twelve-time Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey will play in the Super Bowl for the first time of his career in just five days, but on Tuesday, it was his pregame musical taste that was brought into the arena of questioning.

"Oh, man," he responded. "Uh."

"I'm a T.I. fan. Jay-Z."

Of all the questions, however, the one posed to defensive end Shaun Phillips of whether or not he considers the Super Bowl a "must-win game" may have truly set the bar.

Mincey devised his own strategy for handling some of the more oddball inquiries that were thrown his way.

"They've been on some crazy questions, but I've got a good way to get around them," Mincey said, before adding with a loud laugh. "Just don't answer it."

But at an event featuring everything from an appearance by Miss New Jersey to Broncos Executive Vice President John Elway being interviewed by his former teammate and Broncos Ring of Famer Terrell Davis, perhaps the randomness – and even the costume-induced bizarre – was all simply part of the spirit.

"It's all fun, man," Jackson said. "The people make it a lot of fun."

But if he goes, at the very least, another year without repeating the Super Bowl Media Day madness?