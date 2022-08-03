Denver Broncos | News

9NEWS announces preseason television broadcast team

Aug 03, 2022 at 10:00 AM
220803_9news

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' hometown television partner, 9NEWS, has announced the television broadcast team for the 2022 preseason slate.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator, and he'll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS' own Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

Entering their 12th season as the team's hometown television partner, 9NEWS offers the market's most comprehensive pregame show, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on the Broncos.

9NEWS, a Tegna Company, will air all three of Denver's preseason contests (vs. Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 13; at Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 20; vs. Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 27).

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: How Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich could help replace Tim Patrick

The Broncos will naturally need a player or two to step up in Patrick's absence, and it could fall on the bigger-bodied Sutton, Okwuegbunam and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

news

Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

news

Injury report: KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich take team reps during Broncos' jog-through practice

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'has Hall of Fame potential,' according to Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

Pat Surtain II and his father sat down with The Pivot Podcast to discuss football, family and Surtain II's success.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Rookie WR Montrell Washington caps strong practice with touchdown

When the 2022 fifth-round pick joined the Broncos out of Samford, he seemed poised to contribute on the Broncos' special teams unit as a returner. But as practices like Tuesday's illustrate, Washington may be hard to keep off the field on offense.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Denver loses 'heart and soul' of WR room as Tim Patrick suffers knee injury, Broncos counting on healthy receivers to step up

Over the past two years, no receiver has been more consistent or productive than Patrick, who recorded 11 receiving touchdowns over the past two years.

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

Both players suffered their injuries during Tuesday's practice.

news

Mile High Morning: Lloyd Cushenberry III won't back down in competition for starting center job

Despite competition on the offensive line, center Lloyd Cushenberry III is confident he can retain his spot.

news

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: KJ Hamler opens up about difficult return from injury, loss of loved one

The third-year wide receiver, on the heels of a brutal ACL and hip injury he suffered last season in Week 3 against the Jets, took the next step in his path toward a return on Monday. It hasn't been an easy journey.

news

'If my number is called, I can make those plays': Montrell Washington on taking advantage of every opportunity

Rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington was a late-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has emerged as one of the standout players during training camp.

Advertising