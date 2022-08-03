9NEWS announces preseason television broadcast team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' hometown television partner, 9NEWS, has announced the television broadcast team for the 2022 preseason slate.
Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator, and he'll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS' own Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.
Entering their 12th season as the team's hometown television partner, 9NEWS offers the market's most comprehensive pregame show, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on the Broncos.
9NEWS, a Tegna Company, will air all three of Denver's preseason contests (vs. Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 13; at Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 20; vs. Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 27).