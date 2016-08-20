49ers 31, Broncos 24: Three Keys, Unlocked

DEFENSIVE LINE**

Just three days after being helped back to the locker room after rolling his ankle, Derek Wolfe was dominant, blowing up two run plays and ensuring that Carlos Hyde finished the first quarter with just four yards on four carries.

But the Broncos' depth was tested and struggled. The line failed to generate the same kind of pressure it did in Chicago, and was often pushed back against the run, allowing the 49ers to rack up 177 yards on their next 28 carries -- a 6.3-yard average that allowed them to control the pace of the game.

The defensive line finished with no sacks and no hits on 49ers quarterbacks, after tallying one sack and three quarterback hits against the Bears.

3. SPECIAL-TEAMS COMPETITIONS

The challenge was different for Britton Colquitt than Riley Dixon. Two of Colquitt's punts saw the line of scrimmage in San Francisco territory, so the job was to drop it inside the 20. He did that, placing one punt at the San Francisco 9 and the other at the San Francisco 11.

Dixon's 51-yard punt midway through the fourth quarter was the longest of the night. But with a long field, his other two punts sailed just 34 and 36 yards. One resulted in a fair catch and the other in a muffed return, but he'll need to get more distance at that point on the field.