32 camp questions for 32 teams -- Part 2: The AFC

BALTIMORE: Who's the No. 2 wide receiver? Steve Smith Sr. proved last year that he can still be a top-flight target, averaging 13.5 yards on 79 catches and posting his eighth 1,000-yard season. The speedy Breshad Perriman was drafted to be the eventual No. 1 receiver, but he is raw. Marlon Brown could be the No. 2 receiver this year, but there is ample competition among a young corps. Marc Trestman's offense has room for two productive receivers; whoever wins the job should have big numbers.

CINCINNATI: Can Geno Atkins recapture his prior dominance?

Atkins is now nearly two years removed from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that torpedoed his 2013 season halfway through it. Last year, he wasn't as explosive, causing Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther to say Atkins was "just a guy out there." While that criticism might have been harsh, Atkins clearly was not the same player -- which is often the case in the first year back from a torn ACL. Cincinnati's pass rush slumped as a result; the Bengals had a league-worst 20 sacks last year. Now he has another offseason to strengthen his knee, and a good chance at returning to his All-Pro form. If he can, opportunities open for every other front seven defender, and the Bengals would have the most complete team in arguably the league's toughest division.