32 camp questions for 32 teams -- Part 1: The NFC

NEW ORLEANS: At what point does dead money equal dead hopes?

No team has more dead money under its salary cap than the Saints, whose whopping $27,121,303 figure is nearly $5 million more than that of the Dolphins, according to overthecap.com. The release of the talented-but-troubled Junior Galette created $5.45 million of dead money this year and a whopping $12.1 million under next year's salary cap, and with $159.69 million already accounted for under next year's cap, the Saints' crunch does not figure to improve any time soon. The result is a top-heavy, hollow roster that lacks top-drawer players on defense beyond safety Jairus Byrd, who missed 12 games last year to a torn meniscus. Drew Brees remains elite, but he can only do so much. Injuries crippled the Saints last year and if they strike again, they will sit in the same bothersome spot in the league's middle. That might be enough to win a shaky division, but their long-term problems aren't going away.