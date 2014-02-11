2013 Season Review: Second Quarter

How it happened:The Broncos erupted for 38 unanswered points in the second half – 31 of which came in the fourth quarter – erasing a 21-7 deficit and putting away the Redskins. The Broncos used a pair of fourth-down conversions, including Manning's 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joel Dreessen that tied the game at 21 with 14:56 left to play, and the quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Denver pounded Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III throughout the game – registering three sacks and 13 quarterback hits – and the pressure paid off in the fourth quarter, as the Broncos forced five turnovers, including two interceptions of Griffin III and two of his backup, Kirk Cousins.

Key moment:Trailing 21-7 midway through the third quarter and needing a spark, the Broncos opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Washington 20-yard line. With the stakes raised, Moreno stepped up with a critical 5-yard run that kept the drive alive. Three plays later, running back Montee Ball scored his first-career touchdown on a 4-yard run that brought the Broncos within 21-14 and ignited the second-half scoring.

It was over when:Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picked off Cousins and returned the interception 75 yards for a touchdown with 2:07 to play. The score capped the Broncos' scoring for the game and the first half of the season; Denver has outscored its opponents 208-107 in the second halves of games so far this season.