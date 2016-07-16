20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 9. Who could emerge to handle kickoff and punt returns?

"That's going to help us coming back with him," Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis said in May. "He didn't do it all last year, but he was in there some, so that should help us."

But the bulk of the competition this year is expected to be supplied by three undrafted rookies: Oregon's Bralon Addison, Holy Cross' Kalif Raymond and Memphis' Mose Frazier. Raymond and Frazier had some impressive moments during OTAs. Addison sat out because of Oregon's academic calendar, but averaged 11.8 yards per punt return in college and scored three times on 38 returns.

Still, returning will not be enough.

Raymond got plenty of work during OTAs in Addison's absence, and the former college track standout impressed with his quickness, vision and ability to catch the ball with his hands, and not his body.