20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 8. How long will it take the new OTs to get up to speed?

Okung did take part in individual periods of work during the practices. Further, the Broncos' zone-blocking-based scheme is a perfect fit for him, since the Seahawks have used zone concepts throughout Okung's entire six-season stint there. In fact, when Okung was drafted, zone-blocking guru and longtime Broncos assistant Alex Gibbs was the team's offensive-line coach.

His contract -- with minimal guaranteed money and an opt-out clause for the Broncos after 2016 -- drew criticism in some circles. But Okung, who represented himself, defended it, and if he succeeds in 2016 and the option is picked up, a big reward is ahead for betting on himself

"No better position for me to be in," he said.

Right tackle Donald Stephenson had the advantage of taking part in OTAs on a full basis, so his adjustment is ahead of Okung's. Stephenson can also play left tackle in a pinch, but during OTAs, he worked mostly on the right, with Michael Schofield filling in for Okung at left tackle.

One aspect that should help the line is the fact that its newcomers aren't rookies or first-year players, as was the case last summer when Matt Paradis and Ty Sambrailo were adjusting to full-time work with no previous regular-season snaps to their names. Max Garcia is settling in at left guard, but he played both guard positions last year and should be comfortable at the position.

"We're fighting to be the best," Okung said during OTAs. "I want us to be the best offensive line in football. Period."