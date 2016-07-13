Denver Broncos | News

20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 6. Will Virgil Green show he can be the No. 1 option at TE?

Jul 13, 2016 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

He can. All the pieces are in place for him to do so.

Green is the most capable, powerful blocker at the NFL level among the position group. He also is the only returning tight end who had any catches for the Broncos last year, catching 12 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

A dislocated finger kept him out of team and seven-on-seven work during OTAs, but Head Coach Gary Kubiak figured that if offseason work had lasted a week longer, Green would have been cleared for practice, so there are no concerns as to his availability for training camp.

green_virgil_CP_160516.jpg

When he takes the field, he should see plenty of first-team work, and a chance to fulfill the expectations that went with the three-year contract he signed last year.

Last season, Green, Owen Daniels and Vernon Davis combined for 78 receptions, 891 yards and four touchdown receptions. But Daniels was released and Davis signed with Washington in free agency.

Someone is going to catch those passes. And in a group with free-agent pickup Garrett Graham and three players with no regular-season NFL snaps to their name -- Jeff Heuerman, Henry Krieger-Coble and Manasseh Garner -- Green is the most likely candidate.

He will have opportunities to shatter every career receiving standard he has. In five seasons, Green has 379 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. The Broncos hope he can significantly exceed all of those numbers in this season alone.

And given Green's blocking ability, he could become a potent weapon in this offense, as his presence would offer no clue as to the Broncos' intent. If he can take advantage of more frequent targets, it will be difficult for opponents to have a hint as to whether the play is a run or pass.

"Every year I come in thinking I can be the guy," Green said in May. "I always feel like I can do things in the pass game. My specialty is being a physical guy up front in the run game and the pass protection game. I always come in thinking that I can be the guy in the pass game."

He'll have chances.

"I think it's just opportunity, really," Kubiak said during OTAs. "Obviously there are going to be a lot more out there. We'll see. Virgil is a worker and he's got a lot of confidence in what he's doing. He knows what we're doing now. I think he'll be very competitive to be on the field a great deal."

Added Green: "I really want to in training camp show that I can be not just the pass guy, but just the every-down tight end guy."

He'll get that chance.

MORE 20 QUESTIONS:

1. How will they replace Malik Jackson?
2. What will Roby provide in his third year?
3. What's next at long snapper?
4. Will DT have a bounce-back season?
5. What must Heuerman show this summer?

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising