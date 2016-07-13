20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 6. Will Virgil Green show he can be the No. 1 option at TE?

When he takes the field, he should see plenty of first-team work, and a chance to fulfill the expectations that went with the three-year contract he signed last year.

Last season, Green, Owen Daniels and Vernon Davis combined for 78 receptions, 891 yards and four touchdown receptions. But Daniels was released and Davis signed with Washington in free agency.

Someone is going to catch those passes. And in a group with free-agent pickup Garrett Graham and three players with no regular-season NFL snaps to their name -- Jeff Heuerman, Henry Krieger-Coble and Manasseh Garner -- Green is the most likely candidate.

He will have opportunities to shatter every career receiving standard he has. In five seasons, Green has 379 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. The Broncos hope he can significantly exceed all of those numbers in this season alone.