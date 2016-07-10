20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 3. What's next at long snapper?

"The biggest issue with snappers -- and really it happens in college or it doesn't happen in college -- is the protection part of it," DeCamillis said.

"That's what we really have to see from these guys in camp. We're going to try and stress it as much as we can because every time we line up for a punt there is a possibility of a rush."

Until full pads go on during training camp, that aspect of their work will remain a little bit of a mystery.

Kreiter's advantage is his experience. He spent the last two summers in camp with the Cowboys, which followed 40 games of snapping work at the University of Iowa. Theus was Georgia's long snapper for the last four seasons, but makes his NFL debut this summer.