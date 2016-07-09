20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 2. What will Bradley Roby provide in his third year?

"I have a lot of things that I can correct from my first two years. I can learn the game more," Roby said in May. "There are some parts of my game that I don't even pay attention to that I know guys that are on the top level definitely pay attention to. Just recognizing routes in the game and stuff.

"There are a lot of things. Nobody is perfect, so you're always going to find out different ways to make sure you're getting better."

But it's not just about technical growth from Roby; it's maturation. Fellow cornerback Chris Harris Jr. echoes the sentiments of many at the UCHealth Training Center when he says the Ohio State product has a "high" ceiling.

Whether Roby gets there is ultimately "up to him," Harris believes.

"It's about how much work he wants to put in, how much studying he wants to put in because he has the talent. It's always about how much work you want to put in and the preparation each week.