20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 17. Which young CBs are ready to push for more playing time?

Beyond Bradley Roby, whose role as the nickel cornerback is secure, it's up to Kavyon Webster, Lorenzo Doss and Taurean Nixon to lead the scrum for playing time.
Webster is in the final year of his first NFL contract, and sits at a crucial juncture of his career. In limited work on defense, he has proven capable of matching up with bigger receivers and holding his own in physical matchups near the line of scrimmage. He also did well last year when he filled in for Aqib Talib against the Raiders in Week 5.
Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis has identified Webster as one of the emerging leaders on special teams in the wake of David Bruton Jr.'s free-agent departure for Washington.
Doss and Nixon were teammates at Tulane and fellow 2015 draft picks. They will have to make their own impressions on special teams if they are to stick and play a role. Both use their quickness and speed in coverage, so they provide different skill sets than Webster.
The Broncos kept five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster most of last season, with Nixon moving up from the practice squad after safety/returner Omar Bolden was injured against the Steelers in the divisional round.
Denver's outstanding depth at wide receiver means that the training-camp work for all the cornerbacks will be rigorous. But that depth also means that the Broncos will not only get a look at Doss and Webster, but rookies B.J. Lowery and John Tidwell. Both of them have potential on special teams, and could easily push the returning cornerbacks.
It was from a competition like this in 2011 that the Broncos found Chris Harris Jr., who has become one of the league's most unique cornerback talents with the ability to play the slot and outside. It would be no surprise if the Broncos found another gem from this group.
MORE 20 QUESTIONS:
•1. How will they replace Malik Jackson?
•2. What will Roby provide in his third year?
•3. What's next at long snapper?
•4. Will DT have a bounce-back season?
•5. What must Heuerman show this summer?
•6. Will Green show he can be the No. 1 option at TE?
•7. Who could start a new undrafted streak?
•8. How long will it take the new OTs to get up to speed?
•9. Who could emerge to handle kickoff and punt returns?
•10. Who will be the No. 3 safety?
•11. Are Barrett and Ray ready for bigger roles?
•12. Who emerges as the No. 3 WR behind Thomas and Sanders?
•13. Who steps up at ILB alongside Marshall?
•14. What must Sanchez show to be the starter?
•15. Is Paradis ready to step forward as a leader on the O-line?
•16. What must Sambrailo and Garcia show in Year Two?