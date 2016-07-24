20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 17. Which young CBs are ready to push for more playing time?

Doss and Nixon were teammates at Tulane and fellow 2015 draft picks. They will have to make their own impressions on special teams if they are to stick and play a role. Both use their quickness and speed in coverage, so they provide different skill sets than Webster.

The Broncos kept five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster most of last season, with Nixon moving up from the practice squad after safety/returner Omar Bolden was injured against the Steelers in the divisional round.

Denver's outstanding depth at wide receiver means that the training-camp work for all the cornerbacks will be rigorous. But that depth also means that the Broncos will not only get a look at Doss and Webster, but rookies B.J. Lowery and John Tidwell. Both of them have potential on special teams, and could easily push the returning cornerbacks.

It was from a competition like this in 2011 that the Broncos found Chris Harris Jr., who has become one of the league's most unique cornerback talents with the ability to play the slot and outside. It would be no surprise if the Broncos found another gem from this group.