20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 15. Is Matt Paradis ready to step forward as leader?

But Paradis handled his job so well last year that a leadership role comes naturally. With injuries taking their toll on the line, Paradis became the constant presence, and ensured that the injury-spurred transition from Peyton Manning to Brock Osweiler in November was a smooth one. When Manning re-entered the lineup in Week 17, Paradis did't miss a beat.

Paradis will lead up front, but with veterans Russell Okung and Donald Stephenson settling in at the tackle spots, he knows he won't have to do it alone.

"I think there are a couple of us that shoulder that [leadership role]," Paradis said during offseason workouts. Trying to get the O-Line together and do some stuff as a unit and build that cohesion because we've got a lot of new guys."

And it's a group Paradis believes will be better.

"I'm very excited about this group we've got," Paradis said. "We've got a lot of smart guys, athletic guys and guys that are going to work hard. It's hard to give you an exact [example] of how better we're going to be, but I think we will be better."