Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 15. Is Matt Paradis ready to step forward as leader?

Jul 22, 2016 at 01:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

Definitely.

Even before offseason work began in April, Head Coach Gary Kubiak identified Paradis as one of the players who could step forward to fill the leadership void left by Peyton Manning's retirement, along with others like Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and C.J. Anderson.

Part of that is because of Paradis' experience in the offense; after playing every snap last season, he has more repetitions in the Broncos' offense than the rest of the projected starters combined.

paradis_matt_CP_160314.jpg

But Paradis handled his job so well last year that a leadership role comes naturally. With injuries taking their toll on the line, Paradis became the constant presence, and ensured that the injury-spurred transition from Peyton Manning to Brock Osweiler in November was a smooth one. When Manning re-entered the lineup in Week 17, Paradis did't miss a beat.

Paradis will lead up front, but with veterans Russell Okung and Donald Stephenson settling in at the tackle spots, he knows he won't have to do it alone.

"I think there are a couple of us that shoulder that [leadership role]," Paradis said during offseason workouts. Trying to get the O-Line together and do some stuff as a unit and build that cohesion because we've got a lot of new guys."

And it's a group Paradis believes will be better.

"I'm very excited about this group we've got," Paradis said. "We've got a lot of smart guys, athletic guys and guys that are going to work hard. It's hard to give you an exact [example] of how better we're going to be, but I think we will be better."

MORE 20 QUESTIONS:

1. How will they replace Malik Jackson?
2. What will Roby provide in his third year?
3. What's next at long snapper?
4. Will DT have a bounce-back season?
5. What must Heuerman show this summer?
6. Will Green show he can be the No. 1 option at TE?
7. Who could start a new undrafted streak?
8. How long will it take the new OTs to get up to speed?
9. Who could emerge to handle kickoff and punt returns?
10. Who will be the No. 3 safety?
11. Are Barrett and Ray ready for bigger roles?
12. Who emerges as the No. 3 WR behind Thomas and Sanders?
13. Who steps up at ILB alongside Marshall?
14. What must Sanchez show to be the starter?

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Questions: How will the Broncos use Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich?

The Broncos, with either or both of those players on the field, will have an edge. Soon enough, we'll see how they use it to their advantage.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will emerge at inside linebacker?

The center of Denver's defense hasn't gotten the same attention as some of the other positions. During training camp, though, it's certainly a group worth watching.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: How will the Broncos split carries between Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III?

There's no guaranteed right answer — unless you're a fantasy football player — which makes the coming weeks so interesting.

news

Broncos Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice tickets now available

UPDATE: All tickets have been claimed.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Can the Broncos' outside linebackers lead a pass-rush resurgence?

New Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero inherits one of the top secondaries in the NFL, but the pass rush will need to deliver for the Broncos to reach their desired heights.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will back up Russell Wilson?

This won't be the training camp battle that gets the most attention, and it's certainly not the most important. The Broncos must still be ready.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: How will the defensive line shape up?

In 2021, despite boasting the league's third-ranked scoring unit, it was clear Denver's defense needed help up front.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will become Russell Wilson's go-to receiver?

As the Broncos enter training camp, we'll begin to get a sense of which of the receivers can earn Wilson's trust and develop into his go-to option.

news

Broncos announce practice dates for 2022 Training Camp powered by Ford

Broncos Country's first opportunity to see Russell Wilson and the 2022 Broncos in person is coming soon.

news

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

news

Courtland Sutton and Von Miller to take final step in rehab, return to game action vs. Rams

"I've missed the game," Sutton said. "I've missed the game a lot."

news

Broncos have 'not yet' decided on starting QB for Week 1, preseason finale

"We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, the team involved and for everybody," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "… We've got 19 days."

Advertising