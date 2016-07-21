20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 14. What must Mark Sanchez show to be the starter?

But work must also translate into stellar play. Sanchez's efficiency numbers the last two years in Philadelphia were better than they were during his five seasons with the New York Jets.

Denver has tools for him to succeed: a running game to keep defenses honest, a pair of recent Pro Bowlers at the two wide receiver spots, a capable blocking tight end in Virgil Green. If the offensive line can find cohesion quickly, Sanchez could be in line for his best season to date.

"I think it's a new lease on my career," he said during OTAs. "What a place to land. A quarterback-friendly system, a great defense, great special teams, a good running game, receivers that can go catch the ball and a revamped O-Line. I don't know what else you want."