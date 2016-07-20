Denver Broncos | News

20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 13. Who steps up to play alongside Brandon Marshall?

Jul 20, 2016 at 05:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

Todd Davis comes into training camp with the most experience, with four regular-season starts over the last two seasons.

But the progress of Davis, Corey Nelson and returning practice-squad linebacker Zaire Anderson was palpable enough for the Broncos to avoid targeting an inside linebacker in the draft to replace free-agent departure Danny Trevathan.

"It felt good. It just showed the linebacker corps that they have faith in us," Davis said in May. "All the linebackers they have here, they feel like they have a complete group, and they'll move forward with the season."

davis_todd_CP-160513.jpg

With Marshall sidelined during OTAs as he recovered from a dislocated finger, Davis and Nelson played alongside each other throughout those four weeks of practices, and did "really well," Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips noted.

"We feel like we've got a good rotation if we have to or if one of them steps up and plays all the time," Phillips said during OTAs. "We can do both."

But Davis' advantage could rest in how he improved from his 2014 starts to the two he made in 2015.

"I think I learned situational offenses a little better," Davis said. "Kind of what the offense wants to do, and the position they want to put themselves in. I feel like being able to get those starts helped me understand their game plan a little bit better."

Further, Davis brings an unusual intensity to his role -- so much that Phillips sees echoes of the relentless Chris Spielman, whom he coached in Buffalo from 1996-97.

"He reminds me of the same kind of temperament," Phillips said during OTAs. "He's intense every play on the field."

Nelson has been a steady special teamer the last two seasons while contributing spot work on defense.

"There is a lot of stuff I have to work on," Nelson said during OTAs. "Being able to learn how to shed blocks and being able to learn how to drop in coverage the right way, depending on the call and the little checks that we have within a call, there are a lot of things to get better at while I'm running with the [first team]."

anderson_zaire_CP_160720.jpg

Anderson is the wild card. He had an impressive training camp last year to earn a practice-squad spot, but good health at inside linebacker prevented him from getting a promotion to the 53-man roster.

MORE 20 QUESTIONS:

1. How will they replace Malik Jackson?
2. What will Roby provide in his third year?
3. What's next at long snapper?
4. Will DT have a bounce-back season?
5. What must Heuerman show this summer?
6. Will Green show he can be the No. 1 option at TE?
7. Who could start a new undrafted streak?
8. How long will it take the new OTs to get up to speed?
9. Who could emerge to handle kickoff and punt returns?
10. Who will be the No. 3 safety?
11. Are Barrett and Ray ready for bigger roles?
12. Who emerges as the No. 3 WR behind Thomas and Sanders?

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising