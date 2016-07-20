20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 13. Who steps up to play alongside Brandon Marshall?

With Marshall sidelined during OTAs as he recovered from a dislocated finger, Davis and Nelson played alongside each other throughout those four weeks of practices, and did "really well," Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips noted.

"We feel like we've got a good rotation if we have to or if one of them steps up and plays all the time," Phillips said during OTAs. "We can do both."

But Davis' advantage could rest in how he improved from his 2014 starts to the two he made in 2015.

"I think I learned situational offenses a little better," Davis said. "Kind of what the offense wants to do, and the position they want to put themselves in. I feel like being able to get those starts helped me understand their game plan a little bit better."

Further, Davis brings an unusual intensity to his role -- so much that Phillips sees echoes of the relentless Chris Spielman, whom he coached in Buffalo from 1996-97.

"He reminds me of the same kind of temperament," Phillips said during OTAs. "He's intense every play on the field."

Nelson has been a steady special teamer the last two seasons while contributing spot work on defense.