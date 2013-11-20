Denver Broncos | News

16Ways Toy Drive Set for Dec. 9

Nov 20, 2013 at 07:41 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard has played with a lot of teammates in his football career but on December 9th he's joining with a different kind of teammate for a cause other than winning football games.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Woodyard will be hosting the 4th Annual 16Ways Foundation Toy Drive. The event will take place Monday, Dec. 9 at the Downtown Aquarium at 700 Water Street in Denver.

The toys will benefit children through the Give Denver Adopt A Family Holiday Drive and the Tennyson Center for Children.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 or $25 with an unwrapped toy. Those tickets can be purchased at www.16ways.eventbrite.com.

The event will also feature a silent auction of Denver Broncos items. All of the proceeds from the event will go to Woodyard's 16Ways Foundation. The foundation recognizes the emotional needs of at-risk youth and works to benefit those youth through mentorship, providing educational and professional development and building self-esteem and self-awareness as well as other methods.

For more information on the foundation, visit www.16ways.org.

131120_woodflyer_ins.jpg

