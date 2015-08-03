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Kyle Williams placed on injured reserve

Aug 03, 2015 at 07:40 AM
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Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —**Wide receiver Kyle Williams has been placed on injured reserve following an Achilles injury he suffered on Saturday during special teams drills.

"It's hard for me at this point to make sense of all of this but at the end of the day I understand and trust God's plan for me," Williams said on his Instagram page later on Saturday. "My determination to get back and my work ethic will not diminish and I will eventually get back to full strength."

"He had been doing good," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said after Saturday's practice. "I know he's had some issues the last couple places he'd been with some things. But he has a lot of talent. He has some return ability, which is something key for our team and was doing a good job."

"He came back in great shape and he was just doing some return stuff and wasn't even touched," Kubiak added. "So it's one of those things, you just feel bad for him. I know he's very disappointed. I'm just trying to support him the best we can."

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