Kyle Williams placed on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —**Wide receiver Kyle Williams has been placed on injured reserve following an Achilles injury he suffered on Saturday during special teams drills.

"It's hard for me at this point to make sense of all of this but at the end of the day I understand and trust God's plan for me," Williams said on his Instagram page later on Saturday. "My determination to get back and my work ethic will not diminish and I will eventually get back to full strength."

"He had been doing good," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said after Saturday's practice. "I know he's had some issues the last couple places he'd been with some things. But he has a lot of talent. He has some return ability, which is something key for our team and was doing a good job."