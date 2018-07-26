Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, July 26, 2018

**Von Miller’s day at an advertising shoot reveals a life like a movie** (Justin Tinsley, The Undefeated)
Miller is the NFL's Dos Equis Man — a transcendent athlete with an inviting personality. He looks every bit the modern-day gladiator, quarterback terrorist and surefire future Hall of Famer who's tallied double-digit sacks in six of his first seven professional seasons. But engage him in a conversation and football is often the last topic that comes up. Miller is far more than the logo on his helmet. For instance, there's his love of the hit Starz series Power and HBO's Game of Thrones.
**Broncos RB De’Angelo Henderson, now fully healthy for training camp, recounts vehicle crash rehab** (Kyle Fredrickson, The Denver Post)
Henderson: "I didn't how much it was going to affect me afterward."
**AFC training camp battles: Jets' annual QB race tops list** (Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com)
7) Denver Broncos running back: Devontae Booker vs. Royce Freeman
This battle between a 2016 fourth-rounder and a 2018 third-rounder is emblematic of the Broncos as a whole. They also have rookies battling for the third receiver spot (Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton) and similarly inexperienced players vying for the tight end job in Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli. It would sound more promising if not for Denver's difficulty at developing homegrown offensive players during the John Elway era.
**Denver Broncos position preview: Nowhere to go but up for special teams unit** (Kyle Fredrickson, The Denver Post)
Former Raiders punter Marquette King headlines special teams improvement.
**Leaner Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall seeks longevity through diet** (Mike Klis, 9NEWS)
It's not often a highly-trained, chiseled athlete tries to drop weight for no other reason than to feel better. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is an exception. He went on a plant and grain-based diet to drop from his well-conditioned 238 to 227.