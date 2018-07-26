Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, July 26, 2018

Miller is the NFL's Dos Equis Man — a transcendent athlete with an inviting personality. He looks every bit the modern-day gladiator, quarterback terrorist and surefire future Hall of Famer who's tallied double-digit sacks in six of his first seven professional seasons. But engage him in a conversation and football is often the last topic that comes up. Miller is far more than the logo on his helmet. For instance, there's his love of the hit Starz series Power and HBO's Game of Thrones.

Henderson: "I didn't how much it was going to affect me afterward."

7) Denver Broncos running back: Devontae Booker vs. Royce Freeman

This battle between a 2016 fourth-rounder and a 2018 third-rounder is emblematic of the Broncos as a whole. They also have rookies battling for the third receiver spot (Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton) and similarly inexperienced players vying for the tight end job in Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli. It would sound more promising if not for Denver's difficulty at developing homegrown offensive players during the John Elway era.

Former Raiders punter Marquette King headlines special teams improvement.