The Squeeze: Who's the real Brandon Marshall?

1. Mannequin Challenge - alma mater edition
Temple University is the latest school to join the Mannequin Challenge fad, but wait ... Brandon McManus, is that you in the stands?
2. Who is the real BMarsh?
Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is often confused with former Broncos WR and current New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. He took to the streets of Los Angeles to settle this once and for all.
3. The 'Rush Men'
The Broncos defense has another tough task this weekend against the Saints. The pass rushers understand just how tall of a task it is to get to Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
4. Top 10 Tight Ends
NFL Network is breaking down the top 10 tight ends of all time. We know a guy who should be near the top of this list ...