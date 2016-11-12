The Squeeze: Who's the real Brandon Marshall?

Nov 12, 2016 at 01:24 AM

1. Mannequin Challenge - alma mater edition

Temple University is the latest school to join the Mannequin Challenge fad, but wait ... Brandon McManus, is that you in the stands?

2. Who is the real BMarsh?

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is often confused with former Broncos WR and current New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. He took to the streets of Los Angeles to settle this once and for all.

3. The 'Rush Men'

The Broncos defense has another tough task this weekend against the Saints. The pass rushers understand just how tall of a task it is to get to Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

4. Top 10 Tight Ends

NFL Network is breaking down the top 10 tight ends of all time. We know a guy who should be near the top of this list ...

5. ICYMI ...

Broncos need a spark at tight end. Now is the time for Derby

Good news for Broncos: Talib, Wolfe on track to return after bye

Bibbs is looking to win the confidence game

Related Content

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and Drew Lock take in a Nuggets game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay preparing for his first child

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos' wild week at Super Bowl LIV, from a 'GOAT SELFIE' to hanging out with Ken Griffey Jr.

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The football world celebrates Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame election

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos end the season with #VictoryMonday and Drew Lock raps along to Jeezy

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Dancing into #VictoryMonday

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Congrats to Justin Simmons, the Broncos' 2019 WPMOY

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos celebrated back-to-back-wins and big games from Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning, Von Miller meet up with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma at Nuggets vs. Lakers game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: #VictoryMonday after the Broncos #BeatTheChargers

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay shoots ... and almost scores

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos spent the bye week

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

Advertising