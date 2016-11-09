The Squeeze: Von Miller challenges Greg Olsen in Madden 17

1. Broncos-Panthers 'rematch'
Von Miller challenged Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Tuesday to a game of Madden 17 as part of the Xbox Charity Challenge:
Unfortunately, Miller couldn't pull out the "W," but a deal's a deal ...
2. Uncle T.J.
Win or lose, it's always good to be reunited with family.
3. Louisiana Cookin'
Taurean Nixon and Lorenzo Doss both grew up in Louisiana eating Cajun dishes like jambalaya. Now they're learning how to cook their favorite dishes!
4. Salute to Service
DeMarcus Ware is the Broncos' 2016 Salute to Service Nominee. He spent Tuesday at the Buckley Air Force base as part of USAA's Salute to Service Caravan. Get to know more about Ware's commitment to the military and support him as a nominee!