The Squeeze: Von Miller challenges Greg Olsen in Madden 17

Nov 09, 2016 at 01:18 AM

1. Broncos-Panthers 'rematch'

Von Miller challenged Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Tuesday to a game of Madden 17 as part of the Xbox Charity Challenge:

Unfortunately, Miller couldn't pull out the "W," but a deal's a deal ...

2. Uncle T.J.

Win or lose, it's always good to be reunited with family.

3. Louisiana Cookin'

Taurean Nixon and Lorenzo Doss both grew up in Louisiana eating Cajun dishes like jambalaya. Now they're learning how to cook their favorite dishes!

4. Salute to Service

DeMarcus Ware is the Broncos' 2016 Salute to Service Nominee. He spent Tuesday at the Buckley Air Force base as part of USAA's Salute to Service Caravan. Get to know more about Ware's commitment to the military and support him as a nominee!

5. ICYMI ...

Broncos RB Bibbs has earned more touches, believes he's the "home run hitter" they need

How Siemian got the job

Related Content

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and Drew Lock take in a Nuggets game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay preparing for his first child

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos' wild week at Super Bowl LIV, from a 'GOAT SELFIE' to hanging out with Ken Griffey Jr.

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The football world celebrates Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame election

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos end the season with #VictoryMonday and Drew Lock raps along to Jeezy

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Dancing into #VictoryMonday

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Congrats to Justin Simmons, the Broncos' 2019 WPMOY

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos celebrated back-to-back-wins and big games from Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning, Von Miller meet up with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma at Nuggets vs. Lakers game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: #VictoryMonday after the Broncos #BeatTheChargers

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay shoots ... and almost scores

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos spent the bye week

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

Advertising