The Squeeze: Von Miller begins Old Spice media tour

Sep 20, 2016 at 01:52 AM

1. Mornings with Miller

Von Miller, decked out in Old Spice gear, hopped on a variety of sports programming Tuesday morning to talk about his three-sack performance against the Colts and his new gig as the new face of Old Spice.

2. Old school

The Broncos are gearing up for their Oct. 13 *Thursday Night Football *Color Rush games vs. the San Diego Chargers and the new helmet decals are sick.

3. This defense though ...

After another dominant performance Sunday, the Broncos defense is receiving outstanding praise from some of the league's all-time greats.

Got em like 👀. We out here on the hunt. @bamabred24 #noflyzone

A post shared by TJ Ward (@bossward43) on

4. C.J.'s Mile High Crunch

Now you can start your morning with C.J. Anderson! The running back just released his own cereal called Mile High Crunch.

5. ICYMI ...

Is Broncos' linebacker Miller the next Lawrence Taylor?

Talib turns a turnover into a touchdown -- again

Miller explains how the Broncos will adapt

