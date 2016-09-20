The Squeeze: Von Miller begins Old Spice media tour

1. Mornings with Miller
Von Miller, decked out in Old Spice gear, hopped on a variety of sports programming Tuesday morning to talk about his three-sack performance against the Colts and his new gig as the new face of Old Spice.
2. Old school
The Broncos are gearing up for their Oct. 13 *Thursday Night Football *Color Rush games vs. the San Diego Chargers and the new helmet decals are sick.
3. This defense though ...
After another dominant performance Sunday, the Broncos defense is receiving outstanding praise from some of the league's all-time greats.
4. C.J.'s Mile High Crunch
Now you can start your morning with C.J. Anderson! The running back just released his own cereal called Mile High Crunch.