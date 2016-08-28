The Squeeze: Von meets Vonn

1. Von meets Vonn
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn checked out the defending Super Bowl champs Saturday in their last home preseason game against the Rams.
Afterward, Vonn had to meet the Super Bowl 50 MVP to determine who's the better Von(n), right?!
2. Waking up after a victory like ...
There's no better feeling than waking up after a win, even if it's just preseason.
3. A Hard Knock(s) life
The Rams weren't the only visitors to Denver this week.
Since Los Angeles is featured on HBO's preseason reality show, "Hard Knocks," a camera crew was at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and had some Broncos players and coaches wired up.
Make sure to check out the "Horsepower" on this week's episode (8 p.m. MDT Tuesday, Aug. 30 on HBO)
4. 'Von taught me that'
Watch out, Von! It seems Jamie Foxx has stolen your dancing partner!