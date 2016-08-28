The Squeeze: Von meets Vonn

Aug 28, 2016 at 02:49 AM

1. Von meets Vonn

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn checked out the defending Super Bowl champs Saturday in their last home preseason game against the Rams.

Afterward, Vonn had to meet the Super Bowl 50 MVP to determine who's the better Von(n), right?!

Von(n)s

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

2. Waking up after a victory like ...

There's no better feeling than waking up after a win, even if it's just preseason.

"Gotta family to feed, they depending on me" @daedae

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

GameDay Conversations. #wardboy #bossup #noflyzone #broncoscountry

A post shared by TJ Ward (@bossward43) on

Another day in the office.

A post shared by Shane Ray (@stingray56) on

3. A Hard Knock(s) life

The Rams weren't the only visitors to Denver this week.

Since Los Angeles is featured on HBO's preseason reality show, "Hard Knocks," a camera crew was at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and had some Broncos players and coaches wired up.

Make sure to check out the "Horsepower" on this week's episode (8 p.m. MDT Tuesday, Aug. 30 on HBO)

4. 'Von taught me that'

Watch out, Von! It seems Jamie Foxx has stolen your dancing partner!

5. ICYMI ...

Kubiak on Broncos’ QB race: I’ve seen enough to make a decision

What we learned: Siemian gets the job done

Dennison has quietly helped to engineer Broncos history, future

