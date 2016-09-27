The Squeeze: Trevor Siemian nominated for Fedex Air and Ground Player of the Week

1. Talk of the town
National media is starting to pay attention to the Broncos after their 3-0 start to the season. Check out what NFL Network, ESPN and The MMQB have to say about the 2016 Broncos.
2. Vote for Siemian!
Brandon Marshall may be trying to get #SiemianForPresident trending, but we want #AirAndGround trending! After a 300-yard, four-touchdown performance Sunday, Trevor Siemian was nominated for Fedex Air and Ground Player of the Week. Come on, #BroncosCountry — vote for Trevor!
3. The Broncos' Kingpin
C.J. Anderson is taking his skills from the bowling alley to the football field, barreling through defenders like a bowling ball knocking down pins. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at Anderson's love for both games with NFL Network's Mike Silver.