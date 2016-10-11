The Squeeze: Thursday marks Broncos' first game streamed on Twitter

Oct 11, 2016 at 02:14 AM

Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis was named the interim head coach Monday after EVP/GM John Elway announced that Gary Kubiak will not coach this week due to a complex migraine condition.

Did you know DeCamillis was an All-American wrestler in college?

2. Thursday Night Football

Tune in Thursday when the Broncos play the Chargers in prime time, either on CBS or via Twitter. This is the Broncos' first game streamed on Twitter.

3. D-B-U

Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib are proud Kansas Jayhawk alums, but they also represent two of the football program's best talent in the NFL.

4. ICYMI ...

Broncos name DeCamillis interim head coach, who he is and why he was chosen for the job

Broncos TE Green says he’s playing vs. Chargers; team’s thoughts on color rush jerseys

Broncos ready to handle business in Kubiak's absence

