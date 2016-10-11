The Squeeze: Thursday marks Broncos' first game streamed on Twitter

**
Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis was named the interim head coach Monday after EVP/GM John Elway announced that Gary Kubiak will not coach this week due to a complex migraine condition.
2. Thursday Night Football
Tune in Thursday when the Broncos play the Chargers in prime time, either on CBS or via Twitter. This is the Broncos' first game streamed on Twitter.
3. D-B-U
Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib are proud Kansas Jayhawk alums, but they also represent two of the football program's best talent in the NFL.