The Squeeze: Thomas responds to Jimmy Butler wanting to play football

Aug 31, 2016 at 01:48 AM

1. Happy hump day?

Last week, DeMarcus Ware joined Snapchat. Wednesday, the veteran discovered a few of its weirder features ...

Never take yourself too seriously lol #HumpDay

A post shared by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on

2. Stick to basketball, Butler

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Butler declared that he could be a better receiver than Steelers WR Antonio Brown and Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. Now, Butler's changed his story. He want's to be D.T.'s quarterback.

3. QB1 on air

Now that he's officially the Broncos starter, Trevor Siemian is making the media rounds. Tuesday morning, he hopped on ESPN's Mike & Mike to discuss his new starting role and all things Northwestern with fellow Wildcats alum Mike Greenberg.

4. ICYMI ...

Hillman fighting to prove he's worthy of a roster spot

From Madden to Broncos, Gotsis' NFL journey still a work in progress

Siemian's life has taken a turn to the sublime

