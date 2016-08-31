The Squeeze: Thomas responds to Jimmy Butler wanting to play football

1. Happy hump day?
Last week, DeMarcus Ware joined Snapchat. Wednesday, the veteran discovered a few of its weirder features ...
2. Stick to basketball, Butler
A few weeks ago, Jimmy Butler declared that he could be a better receiver than Steelers WR Antonio Brown and Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. Now, Butler's changed his story. He want's to be D.T.'s quarterback.
3. QB1 on air
Now that he's officially the Broncos starter, Trevor Siemian is making the media rounds. Tuesday morning, he hopped on ESPN's Mike & Mike to discuss his new starting role and all things Northwestern with fellow Wildcats alum Mike Greenberg.