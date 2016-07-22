The Squeeze: The final stops

1. Final stops
With just a few days to go before training camp, players like Lorenzo Doss, Emmanuel Sanders, C.J. Anderson, Demaryius Thomas and Juwan Thompson are enjoying their final days of the offseason.
- Remembering Dennis Green
Dennis Green, who coached EVP/GM John Elway at Stanford, passed away Friday at the age of 67. Elway sent out his condolences on Saturday morning.
3. ICYMI...
After signing a contract extension, Brandon Marshall may not fly under the radar for much longer. For now, though, he finds himself on a list of players who don't receive enough attention.