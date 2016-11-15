The Squeeze: Supermoon, Horsepower edition

Nov 15, 2016 at 12:09 AM

1. Howl at the moon

Everyone's talking about Monday night's Supermoon. Did you happen to see the Broncos' logo on it? Or maybe you heard Derek Wolfe howling in the distance ...

#SUPERMOON #Vibes

A post shared by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on

2. Book Club with Russell

Every week, The MMQB includes reading suggestions in its weekly recap of the NFL. This week Broncos tackle Russell Okung explains why "The Knight in Rusty Armor" is a must-read.

3. (Horse)Power rankings

After an important win vs. the Saints on Sunday, the Broncos regained their spot in the ESPN's top five NFL power rankings.

4. ICYMI ...

Broncos WR Thomas slams back at critics with season's best performance

The dancer, the shover and the snapper lend perspective on 2-point play

Broncos coach Kubiak: I want Siemian to play big

Denver's safeties had a monster game against Saints

