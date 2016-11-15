The Squeeze: Supermoon, Horsepower edition

1. Howl at the moon
Everyone's talking about Monday night's Supermoon. Did you happen to see the Broncos' logo on it? Or maybe you heard Derek Wolfe howling in the distance ...
2. Book Club with Russell
Every week, The MMQB includes reading suggestions in its weekly recap of the NFL. This week Broncos tackle Russell Okung explains why "The Knight in Rusty Armor" is a must-read.
3. (Horse)Power rankings
After an important win vs. the Saints on Sunday, the Broncos regained their spot in the ESPN's top five NFL power rankings.