The Squeeze: Sports Illustrated tries to figure out how to stop Von Miller

1. #BeAChampion
QB Trevor Siemian has been giving back to the community long before he was QB1 for the Denver Broncos!
2. #FridayFeeling
Looks like DeMarcus Ware is in good spirits after his surgery!
3. Talib thinks the offense is 10x better
Everyone knows about the Broncos defense, but cornerback Aqib Talib says watch out for this Broncos offense.
4. How to stop Von and this Broncos "D"
Von Miller is back at it again in 2016, already racking up four sacks in two games. So, how do you stop him?
5. #OrangeFriday
It's Orange Friday, Broncos Country! Show your support like UFC fighter and die-hard Broncos fan, Cat Zingano!