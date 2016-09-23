The Squeeze: Sports Illustrated tries to figure out how to stop Von Miller

Sep 23, 2016 at 02:48 AM

1. #BeAChampion

QB Trevor Siemian has been giving back to the community long before he was QB1 for the Denver Broncos!

2. #FridayFeeling

Looks like DeMarcus Ware is in good spirits after his surgery!

3. Talib thinks the offense is 10x better

Everyone knows about the Broncos defense, but cornerback Aqib Talib says watch out for this Broncos offense.

4. How to stop Von and this Broncos "D"

Von Miller is back at it again in 2016, already racking up four sacks in two games. So, how do you stop him?

5. #OrangeFriday

It's Orange Friday, Broncos Country! Show your support like UFC fighter and die-hard Broncos fan, Cat Zingano!

6. ICYMI ...

The rise of Todd "Thunder" Davis as key piece in Broncos' defense

Von's offseason dancing, fast sack start, is no coincidence

Miller is in midst of monster stretch

