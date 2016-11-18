The Squeeze: Ranking the best WR corps in the NFL

1. Texas Forever
DeMarcus Ware is spending his bye week back home in Texas with his family. He even visited his children at school and found some fellow Broncos fans in the Lone Star state.
2. Grabbing the bye week by its horns
Dekoda Watson is also spending his bye week with family, but he's back home in Aiken, South Carolina. And, well, it's hunting season, so naturally he had to do what any good southern boy would do.
3. Thunder, Lightning & Co.
The Ringer's Danny Kelly broke down the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. Take a look to see where Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Co. landed.
4. Dynamic duo in the backfield
It's no surprise that Aqib Talib and Chris Harris jr. are two of the top-rated cornerbacks in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus' scorecard.