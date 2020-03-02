The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and Drew Lock take in a Nuggets game

Mar 02, 2020 at 10:33 AM

Game recognize game

One current and one former Broncos quarterback took in the Nuggets' game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, as Drew Lock and Peyton Manning both watched Denver roll to a 133-118 win. Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi caught up with Lock in the crowd to hear about his offseason plan, his work with Manning and his basketball skills. One thing's for sure: the two prolific passers must have enjoyed Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's deep throw to Gary Harris for a touchdown — we mean, layup.

A day to leap for joy

What comes to mind for you when you think about Leap Day on Feb. 29? Our minds went straight to Justin Simmons' jump over the Saints to block an extra-point attempt to clinch victory in 2016, or when Courtland Sutton hopped into the stands after a touchdown.

Wrapping up #HuddleFor100

The NFL's 100th season has come to a close, and with it, so too has the year-long effort to encourage widespread community engagement across the country. Broncos players, coaches, cheerleaders, staff members, fans and partners combined to contribute 904,380 minutes of volunteer work over 209 events!

Bummed you missed out? Don't fret — the Broncos are again giving fans the opportunity to help out in 2020 during the annual Denver Day of Service, which will be on June 5. Follow this link for more information on how you can participate!

