The Squeeze: Outlaws visit Broncos Camp

Aug 16, 2016 at 01:02 AM

1. Champ camp

Another championship is in sights for the city of Denver as the Outlaws take on the Ohio Machine in the Major League Lacrosse championship final Saturday in Atlanta. On Tuesday, a few Outlaws stopped by Broncos Camp to hang out with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

2. Investing in dreams

It's well known that Russell Okung is a prominent advocate for STEM education and an investor in the technology industry. Now, he's combining this passion with his roots by investing in Andela, a company that discovers the top one percent of tech talent from Africa and provides them with the necessary funding and staffing to integrate into the technology industry.

3. ICYMI ...

Broncos QB watch Monday: Siemian slings it

Paxton among top AFC rookies

