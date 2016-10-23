The Squeeze: Norwood, Heuerman react to epic Ohio State vs. Penn State whiteout

1. One more day!
It may be Sunday, but the Broncos play on Monday night this week. They're itching to get back out there after a long break since their last football game was 10 days ago vs. the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
2. Saturdays are for the boys
Saturday was a historic day for sports as the Chicago Cubs advanced to their first World Series since 1945. Kapri Bibbs, a Chicago native, was more than happy for this moment. Jordan Norwood and Jeff Heuerman, on the other hand, duked it out in a Penn State vs. Ohio State "whiteout" for the ages with the Nittany Lions ultimately pulling off the miraculous upset of the No. 2 team in the nation.