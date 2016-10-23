The Squeeze: Norwood, Heuerman react to epic Ohio State vs. Penn State whiteout

Oct 23, 2016 at 01:16 AM

1. One more day!

It may be Sunday, but the Broncos play on Monday night this week. They're itching to get back out there after a long break since their last football game was 10 days ago vs. the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

1 more sleep away from OUR #Gameday. #Horsepower

A post shared by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on

2. Saturdays are for the boys

Saturday was a historic day for sports as the Chicago Cubs advanced to their first World Series since 1945. Kapri Bibbs, a Chicago native, was more than happy for this moment. Jordan Norwood and Jeff Heuerman, on the other hand, duked it out in a Penn State vs. Ohio State "whiteout" for the ages with the Nittany Lions ultimately pulling off the miraculous upset of the No. 2 team in the nation.

3. ICYMI ... Kubiak pays respects to legendary Houston sportscaster Bob Allen

The QB Whisperer: How Kubiak is able to get the best out of his quarterbacks

9 keys to Broncos defeating the Texans

