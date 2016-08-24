The Squeeze: Miller and Ware are 'ridiculous'

1. Ware and Miller are 'Ridiculous'
DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller appeared on MTV's show 'Ridiculousness' last night to break down videos of different "swat attacks" similar to their strip sacks from Super Bowl 50 and more ridiculousness.
2. 'We have the best secondary in the league'
That wasn't Miller's only TV appearance, though. He also was on SportsCenter Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Broncos' QB situation and the defense's improvement.
On Madden 17 release day, Miller also talked about what it meant to receive the coveted 99 rating.