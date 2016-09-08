The Squeeze: Mike Greenberg wears Trevor Siemian jersey on-air

1. #NFLKickoff is officially here!
Football is officially back and the Broncos could not be more excited to start the quest for their next championship on prime-time TV. Even American soccer player and current Colorado Rapids midfielder Jermaine Jones is amped to see the Broncos Thursday!
2. Trading Playlists
Prior to the start of #NFLKickoff, a few of the elite NFL players teamed up with Spotify to share their playlists with each other. What are you listening to, Von and DeMarcus?
Also, be sure to check out the Denver Broncos Spotify playlist!
3. Go Cats!
Trevor Siemian is the starting quarterback for the first time in his professional career, and his Northwestern community is behind him 100 percent.