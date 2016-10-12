The Squeeze: Meet the Broncos' 'Smoothie Operator' Bryan Snyder

Oct 12, 2016 at 01:48 AM

1. MM — Safety?

Safety T.J. Ward joined Peter King on The MMQB podcast to talk about what makes this Broncos defense so special.

2. Texas Forever

Linebacker Von Miller is dedicated to the Denver community, but he still stays close to his roots. During the NBA preseason, Miller gave his hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks, a shout out and they reciprocated the love.

3. 'Smoothie Operator' Nutrition is key to a Super Bowl-winning team, and Broncos team nutrionist Bryan Synder knows all the best practices to keep these players healthy and well-fed.

4. ICYMI

Mom and dad DeCamillis excited for son Joe's head coaching gig

Miller "could play back-to-back games"

