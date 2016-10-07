The Squeeze: Longtime Broncos fan Eric LeGrand joins Good Morning Football

Oct 07, 2016 at 02:13 AM

  1. 'He's clutch'**

Longtime Broncos fan, former Rutgers football player and motivational speaker Eric LeGrand hopped on NFL Network's *Good Morning Football *Friday morning to give his opinion on the Broncos' start to the season, Von Miller and to promote his new series *Mission Possible. *

2. 'We can be so much better'

Derek Wolfe joined Scott Van Pelt on '*Sportscenter at Night' *Thursday to talk about the manta of this Broncos defense, and how he feels they can get even better.

3. Bringing overalls back

In this week's episode of Talk NOW, DeMarcus Ware brought in the man who made overalls fashionable again — the one and only Vince Wilfork.

4. ICYMI ...

Falcons' top-rated offense faces its biggest test yet against Broncos' defense

High-flying Falcons don't impress Denver's safeties

Someone has been "stealing" Wolfe's sacks. But Broncos' pass-rush still ranks No. 1.

