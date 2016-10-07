The Squeeze: Longtime Broncos fan Eric LeGrand joins Good Morning Football

**
- 'He's clutch'**
Longtime Broncos fan, former Rutgers football player and motivational speaker Eric LeGrand hopped on NFL Network's *Good Morning Football *Friday morning to give his opinion on the Broncos' start to the season, Von Miller and to promote his new series *Mission Possible. *
- *
2. 'We can be so much better'
Derek Wolfe joined Scott Van Pelt on '*Sportscenter at Night' *Thursday to talk about the manta of this Broncos defense, and how he feels they can get even better.
3. Bringing overalls back
In this week's episode of Talk NOW, DeMarcus Ware brought in the man who made overalls fashionable again — the one and only Vince Wilfork.