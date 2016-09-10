The Squeeze: Jimmy Butler wears throwback Thomas jersey

Sep 10, 2016 at 03:13 AM

1. Throwback jersey

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Jimmy Butler and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas go way back. So, for the Broncos' home opener, Butler showed up repping Thomas' college days in a vintage D.T. Georgia Tech jersey.

2. Allen Iverson forever

Friday night, former NBA point guard Allen Iverson was elected into the Hall of Fame. During his speech, a few Broncos showed their respect on Twitter for the impact Iverson had on their generation.

3. Maverick & Ward

Before training camp, T.J. Ward held a celebrity golf tournament to raise money for his foundation. He hosted a 6-year-old heart patient, Maverick, at the event and the two bonded. Thursday at the season opener, Maverick and Ward reunited.

4. ICYMI ...

With Sanders' new contract, Broncos bridging the future with young QBs

Broncos show they still are comfortable when things get tight

