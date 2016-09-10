The Squeeze: Jimmy Butler wears throwback Thomas jersey

1. Throwback jersey
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Jimmy Butler and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas go way back. So, for the Broncos' home opener, Butler showed up repping Thomas' college days in a vintage D.T. Georgia Tech jersey.
2. Allen Iverson forever
Friday night, former NBA point guard Allen Iverson was elected into the Hall of Fame. During his speech, a few Broncos showed their respect on Twitter for the impact Iverson had on their generation.
3. Maverick & Ward
Before training camp, T.J. Ward held a celebrity golf tournament to raise money for his foundation. He hosted a 6-year-old heart patient, Maverick, at the event and the two bonded. Thursday at the season opener, Maverick and Ward reunited.