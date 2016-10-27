The Squeeze: James Ferentz and family welcome new baby boy

1. Good morning, Corey
Early Friday morning, Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson hopped on NFL Network's new show *Good Morning Football *to talk *The Walking Dead, *his strategy for surviving a zombie apocalypse and how the Broncos' defense continues to perform at a high level.
2. Get well soon!
C.J. Anderson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday afternoon after injuring his knee during Monday night's game vs. the Texans. He seems to be in good spirits and his teammates are wishing him the best of luck in his recovery!
3. Broncos' furry friends
Check out these adorable training dogs outside of Sports Authority Field at Monday night's game!
4. Congrats, James!
Center James Ferentz and his family welcomed a new baby boy Thursday night, Forest Oliver Ferentz. Congratulations, Ferentz family!