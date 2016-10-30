The Squeeze: Fan hosts Von Miller-themed birthday party

Oct 30, 2016 at 02:54 AM

**

  1. Happy Gameday!**

It's officially today, and today we play. It's time to beat the Chargers, Broncos Country!

GameDay!!! 😎🙏🏽

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

"Fear is not real" #Gameday

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

2. Future WR?

Cody Latimer experienced one of the many joys of parenthood recently when his son, Jacolby, took his first steps. I don't know Cody, I think you've got a future Broncos wide receiver right there!

3. Super Bowl 50 MVP-caliber costume

What's a better themed party than a Von Miller-themed party?

4. One game away

Defensive end Billy Winn is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan, and now the Tribe is just one game away from being World Series champs.

5. #BroncosBriefly

Broncos rookie tailback Booker embracing the pressure of his golden opportunity (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)
When the rookie running back first heard about fellow backfield mate C.J. Anderson's torn meniscus, it felt all too familiar.

Broncos promote Thompson with Anderson on IR (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)
The Denver Broncos promoted running back Juwan Thompson from their practice squad on Saturday to take the roster spot of C.J. Anderson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Being the best at one position is not enough for Broncos' Ward (Zac Stevens, BSN Denver)
Although Ward's success is not surprising, since he has been an asset in the Broncos secondary since 2014, the coaching staff says that this year is different for the seventh-year safety out of the University of Oregon.

