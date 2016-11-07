The Squeeze: Draymond Green stops by Broncos game

Nov 07, 2016 at 02:17 AM

**

  1. Bibbs' big night**

Late in the fourth quarter, Kapri Bibbs burst free for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Broncos offense a little bit of a boost. Though it was too little, too late, it was the longest touchdown reception by a Broncos running back since Clinton Portis had a 72-yard reception in 2003 at Kansas City.

2. Rehab like a champion

C.J. Anderson watched Sunday's game vs. the Raiders from his home in Oakland, but now it's back to focusing on rehabbing his knee.

3. Warrior mentality

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green was on the sidelines to watch the Broncos face the Raiders in Oakland. After the game, he posed for a Snapchat with the reigning Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Von-Snapchat.jpg

