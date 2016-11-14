The Squeeze: Darian Stewart excels in front of family

**
- 'Just 2 Much'**
Everyone was talking about the Broncos' incredible 25-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints from newspapers to alma maters to our favorite celebrity fans.
2. Von-themed party
It's becoming a trend that young kids are throwing Von Miller-themed parties. This is one anyone would want to attend — just look at that cake!
3. A look at Von's Vision
The Players' Tribune captured Von Miller's Celebrity Steak-Out event last Monday as he raised money to support his foundation, Von's Vision.
4. Man of the hour
Darian Stewart put on a show Sunday afternoon vs. the Saints with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Some members of Stewart's family got to see him play in person for the very first time and what a performance they saw!
5. Catching up with old friends
After the Broncos' victory, Jordan Norwood reunited with some former high school friends, and Louisiana native Lorenzo Doss switched jerseys with fellow Louisiana native Delvin Breaux.