The Squeeze: Darian Stewart excels in front of family

Nov 14, 2016 at 12:34 AM

**

  1. 'Just 2 Much'**

Everyone was talking about the Broncos' incredible 25-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints from newspapers to alma maters to our favorite celebrity fans.

2. Von-themed party

It's becoming a trend that young kids are throwing Von Miller-themed parties. This is one anyone would want to attend — just look at that cake!

3. A look at Von's Vision

The Players' Tribune captured Von Miller's Celebrity Steak-Out event last Monday as he raised money to support his foundation, Von's Vision.

4. Man of the hour

Darian Stewart put on a show Sunday afternoon vs. the Saints with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Some members of Stewart's family got to see him play in person for the very first time and what a performance they saw!

The fam came to support... I had to ball!

A post shared by Darian Stewart (@bamabred24) on

5. Catching up with old friends

After the Broncos' victory, Jordan Norwood reunited with some former high school friends, and Louisiana native Lorenzo Doss switched jerseys with fellow Louisiana native Delvin Breaux.

6. ICYMI ...

Broncos' secondary provides sparks in thrilling victory over Saints

Former ballet student, high school high jumper lift Broncos past Saints, 25-23

Broncos remain in the thick of the NFL playoff race after shocking the Saints

Denver Broncos' victory akin to Mississippi River flowing north

