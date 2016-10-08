The Squeeze: Cody Latimer receives special pink cleats

Oct 08, 2016 at 03:00 AM

1. Fight Like A Bronco

With their new "Fight Like A Bronco" campaign, the Broncos will recognize survivors of all forms of cancer at their Breast Cancer Awareness game on Sunday. It is a cause that's close to many, including Cody Latimer, who received special pink shoes in honor of his father, who passed away after a fight with colon cancer.

2. Saturdays are for the (college) boys

Saturdays can't get much better than watching your college team play in big games. Texas A&M Alum Von Miller will root on his Aggies as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a battle of top-10 teams while Ohio State alum Bradley Roby is gearing up for a Big-10 showdown vs. wide receiver Cody Latimer's Indiana Hoosiers.

BTHO Tennessee #legendary

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

3. Making dreams come true

Friday was a special day at the UC Health Training Center as the Broncos hosted two Make-A-Wish recipients, Eric and Logan. The two boys watched practice, toured the facility and got to meet players like Demaryius Thomas and Von Miller.

Dove Valley Vibes

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

4. ICYMI ...

Broncos Watson tries his hand at fly fishing

Broncos pop the pads to get running game going

Miller's sack total hasn't dipped despite the chips

