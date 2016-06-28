The Squeeze: Chris Harris Jr. welcomes another baby girl

Jun 28, 2016 at 05:46 AM

1. Welcome to Broncos Country, Avianna!

Just like teammate Todd Davis, who last week welcomed a baby boy, defensive back Chris Harris Jr. and his wife welcomed another baby girl on Monday.

Avianna has arrived . #babyHarris @mrsleahharris

A post shared by Chris Harris Jr (@chrisharrisjr) on

2. Happy birthday, 7!

Tuesday is Executive Vice President and General Manager John Elway's 56th birthday and the NFL community celebrated by highlighting his legacy.

The @profootballhof career of #7️⃣! 🙌 #HBDElway

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

3. No field, no problem

Training Camp is a month away and just because the Broncos are on summer break, it doesn't mean they're taking a break from the field. Well, sort of.

Getting good work w/ @deangelowilliams @athletebydesign

A post shared by Darian Stewart (@bamabred24) on

🐎💨

A post shared by Emmanuel Sanders (@emmanuelsanders) on

