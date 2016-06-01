The Squeeze: Chris Harris Jr. graces cover of parenting magazine

Jun 01, 2016 at 06:24 AM

1. Cover shoot with Chris Chris Harris Jr. was honored ahead of Father's Day with an article in Colorado Parent magazine. He and his daughter, Aria, earned the cover nod for June. That's just as good as Sports Illustrated, in our book.

2. No. 18 on the green with Jordan Spieth

Peyton Manning seems to be enjoying retirement, as he hit the fairway at the Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield in Dublin, Ohio.

3. Lombardi party St. Pius X High School won't ever win a Lombardi Trophy for itself, but Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak sent along a replica as a gift to his alma mater. Kubiak graduated in 1979 from the Houston, Texas high school.

Related Content

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and Drew Lock take in a Nuggets game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay preparing for his first child

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos' wild week at Super Bowl LIV, from a 'GOAT SELFIE' to hanging out with Ken Griffey Jr.

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The football world celebrates Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame election

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos end the season with #VictoryMonday and Drew Lock raps along to Jeezy

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Dancing into #VictoryMonday

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Congrats to Justin Simmons, the Broncos' 2019 WPMOY

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos celebrated back-to-back-wins and big games from Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning, Von Miller meet up with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma at Nuggets vs. Lakers game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: #VictoryMonday after the Broncos #BeatTheChargers

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay shoots ... and almost scores

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos spent the bye week

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

Advertising