The Squeeze: Chris Harris Jr. graces cover of parenting magazine

1. Cover shoot with Chris Chris Harris Jr. was honored ahead of Father's Day with an article in Colorado Parent magazine. He and his daughter, Aria, earned the cover nod for June. That's just as good as Sports Illustrated, in our book.
2. No. 18 on the green with Jordan Spieth
Peyton Manning seems to be enjoying retirement, as he hit the fairway at the Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield in Dublin, Ohio.
3. Lombardi party St. Pius X High School won't ever win a Lombardi Trophy for itself, but Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak sent along a replica as a gift to his alma mater. Kubiak graduated in 1979 from the Houston, Texas high school.