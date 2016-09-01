The Squeeze: Chris Harris Jr. graces cover of Oklahoma magazine

Sep 01, 2016 at 02:48 AM

1. Picture perfect

The Broncos traveled to Phoenix Wednesday for their final preseason game against the Cardinals.

Championship Vibes @bossward43

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

2. One week ... Thursday marks a big day for the Broncos as they wrap up their preseason in Arizona, and it means we are officially one week away from their Super Bowl 50 rematch against the Carolina Panthers.

Big day!! Last preseason game and exactly 1 week until the #SB50 rematch! #BroncosCountry — Trevor Siemian (@TrevorSiemian) September 1, 2016

Woke up feeling young and blessed. #GameDay #SleptInMyJersey

A post shared by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on

3. Mr. Oklahoma

A proud Oklahoman, Chris Harris Jr. is on the cover of the state's magazine this September.

4. ICYMI ...

After year on practice squad, Ex-Husker Anderson looks to take next step with Broncos

What to watch for as Broncos face Cardinals in preseason finale

